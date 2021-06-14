Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Amit Sadh remembers Kai Po Che co star; Says 'He was full of life'

The talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode last year. On his first death anniversary, his friend and co-star from Kai Po Che recalled memories about him and shared what he admired about the late actor.

It has been a year since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and today, on his first death anniversary, tributes have been pouring in on social media. Not just this, actors who worked with SSR also have been remembering him and sharing fond memories related to him. Sushant made his big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che along with Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao. In a recent chat, his co-star Amit recalled memories related to the late actor and expressed that it will take time for him to accept that SSR is not around anymore. He also hoped that the late actor was in a better place.

Talking to Bombay Times, Amit shared that the late actor had a lot of enthusiasm and that he misses him a lot. However, he added that he will continue to celebrate the late Sushant with the work he left behind. He said, "Whenever I will miss him too much, I will watch Sonchiriya and raise a toast to him. Wherever in heaven he is, I believe he is happy and busy." Remembering what struck him the most about Sushant when he met him during the shoot, was his 'intelligence.' He also added that SSR was a cool guy who had a great bond with his fans.

When asked about what he admired the most about him, Amit immediately added that the late actor's enthusiasm for his work was admirable. He said, "Sushant’s enthusiasm for his work was admirable and he maintained that consistently throughout his relatively short, but celebrated career. To retain that hunger for your craft and ambition is a remarkable quality to have." He recalled how during the shoot of Kai Po Che, Abhishek Kapoor told him, Sushant and Raj that whatever they are experiencing on the sets together, they won't get that again.

Calling Kai Po Che special, Amit said that the bond he, Sushant and Rajkummar projected in the film was 'so pure.' He said, "Sushant was the light and energy of that bond. He and I went to the gym together, discussed books and autobiographies. He loved Marlon Brando’s book ‘Songs My Mother Taught Me’. He was full of life and enthusiasm." He also added that when he thinks about SSR's demise, he 'freezes'. He said, "Nobody should have to leave like that."

Amit and the late Sushant shared a great bond of friendship since they did Kai Po Che. His sudden demise left everyone, including Amit, devastated. Today, as his fans continue to remember the late actor and celebrate his legacy, Kai Po Che is one special film to all as it was his foray into the world of showbiz. Post that, Sushant never looked back and went onto deliver terrific performances in several films including Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and others.

Credits :Bombay Times

