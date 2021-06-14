Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Bhumi Pednekar misses Sonchiriya co star: Hope you've found your peace

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with the late actor in Sonchiriya, shared a throwback photo from the sets. With it, Bhumi remembered Sushant Singh Rajput, a year after his untimely demise.

It has been a year today to the sad and untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai and left everyone shocked. Today, on his first death anniversary, his friend and Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar remembered him in an emotional post. Sharing old photos from the sets of Sonchiriya, Bhumi was emotional as she hoped that her 'curious sweet SSR' would have found his peace.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhumi shared throwback photos with late Sushant from the sets of the film. In one of the photos, Bhumi and the late actor could be seen sitting on the floor with sunglasses and an umbrella. Sharing the photos, Bhumi expressed how much she misses his questions. She wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before.I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar."

Take a look:

In the last year, there have been several times when Bhumi has remembered Sushant. His demise left everyone from the film fraternity saddened and shocked. When the film completed 2 years back in March, Bhumi went on a spree of sharing photos from the sets with the co-stars and remembered Sushant aka Lakhna.

On his first death anniversary, tributes for the late SSR have been pouring in on social media. His friends and fans have been remembering the actor's legacy on social media with old photos and videos. Sushant began his Bollywood career with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and never looked back post it. His last film, Dil Bechara, released after his demise and left an indelible mark on people's hearts.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Amit Sadh remembers Kai Po Che co star; Says 'He was full of life'

Credits :Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Share your comment ×