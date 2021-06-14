Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Fans pay emotional tributes as they remember & celebrate SSR's legacy

A year has elapsed since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and today, his fans have come together to pay tributes to him on his first death anniversary. Here's how his fans are remembering SSR on social media.

An actor, thinker and cheerful human being, Sushant Singh Rajput left his indelible mark on the hearts of millions of people across the globe. Today, a year has passed since the untimely demise of the actor and his friends, family and fans continue to remember & celebrate his legacy. The actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. His demise came as a shock to the industry, his fans and his family. With numerous stellar performances, Sushant managed to captivate everyone.

Today, as his fans celebrate his legacy on his first death anniversary, many are remembering his on-screen performances and off-screen demeanour on social media. From sharing throwback videos to snippets from his fans, fans of SSR are celebrating the talented actor's legacy. Over the past year, Sushant's fans have done their bit to keep his good work going. From helping out people amid the pandemic to tree plantations, many of the late actor's fans have been doing good work in his name. Even Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, from time to time, has shared the work done by his fans on her social media handle.

On his first death anniversary, fans continue to pray for the late actor and celebrate his legacy. A fan wrote, "A year has passed without you, but not a day goes by without thinking of you. You will always be in our hearts." Another wrote, "He is far more than what meet the eyes. You will not recognise what a beautiful soul he is, until you start looking at the things the eyes can't see but what the heart can feel." Another fan paid a tribute and wrote, "Remembering the most versatile actor and our beloved #Sushant on his death anniversary. We Miss You, #SushantSinghRajput."

Take a look:

"The little things you do matters the most to me" - SSR And we we lost a gem that day.

You'll forever remain in our hearts #SushantSinghRajput SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/Z5z4Kqqysl — TEAM ALY GONI (@TeamAlyGoni) June 14, 2021

14 June 2020, Around 2 PM

One Breaking News broke my heart

Tears welled up in my eyes as they said he was no more

It was my first time crying when someone died

His Name is #SushantSinghRajput

We lost a Gem of Indian cinema

SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS

pic.twitter.com/8XazTciz6P — Shubhu Jaslyian (@jaslyempire) June 14, 2021

Everytime I see this, I cry

Most can't handle that Smile even after being Ignored

I don't know what actual reason is but we miss him

SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/FNQiwP3V24 — PAVAN KUMA (@pavankumar_31) June 14, 2021

TRIBUTE to dear #SushantSinghRajput who was not only a amazing actor but a kind person too. pic.twitter.com/3kxLADgNcU — Gautam (@Love39899605) June 14, 2021

I had promised myself to not to be Emotional today.....but I can't help myself#SushantSinghRajput you were never meant to be here...this world was never made for you. FLY HIGH #SSR

Blessed us pic.twitter.com/8VhnfoqoPM — Rahul Golu Jha (@rahulgolujha) June 14, 2021

Best smile ever

You will always be in our hearts#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/RyLRtr1Tkq — Sush ! (@siimrann99) June 14, 2021

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che (2013) and went ahead to act in successful films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara among others. In his 7-year stint in the film industry, the late actor made appeared in 11 films, and his last one, Dil Bechara released post his unfortunate demise. On the television front, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Manav in Pavitra Rishta, and followed it up by being a runner up in the dance-based reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4.

Credits :Twitter

