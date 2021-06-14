Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Sanjana Sanghi misses Dil Bechara co star & calls it 'A Forever Void'

Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, has penned an emotional note as she remembered him on his first death anniversary. The star shared an unseen behind-the-scenes photo as well.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise in 2020 had left everyone in the nation shocked and saddened. The actor left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, and since then, his fans, friends and family have been trying to cope with his loss. Sushant's last film was Dil Bechara that was released post his unfortunate demise. It marked Sanjana Sanghi's debut in Bollywood. Today, on SSR's first death anniversary, Sanjana has penned an emotional note on social media as she remembered him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana shared a throwback photo from Dil Bechara sets where she and SSR could be seen standing next to each other. Remembering the late actor in her thoughts, Sanjana said that she missed him. Calling his loss as a 'forever void', Sanjana shared the unseen photo as she paid her tribute to the late actor. She captioned it as, "A Forever Void. Miss you." In the film, Sanjana essayed the role of Kizzie Basu while Sushant was seen as Manny.

Take a look:

Earlier, Dil Bechara director, Mukesh Chhabra also penned an emotional note to remember his friend and late actor Sushant. Sushant worked in Mukesh's debut directorial Dil Bechara and the film left everyone emotional as it was released post the actor's unfortunate demise.

Apart from Sanjana and Mukesh, director Abhishek Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar also have penned heartfelt tributes for the late actor on social media. On his first death anniversary, fans too have been remembering his legacy by sharing old photos and videos and celebrating his performances in films. Sushant journeyed from TV to Bollywood back in 2013 and made his debut in Kai Po Che. His fan following was spread across the globe and his untimely demise left a huge void in the industry.

