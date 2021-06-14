Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Shraddha Kapoor remembers late actor: Shine on, dearest Sush

It’s been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his co-stars continue to miss him.

Sushant Singh Rajput has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood and was always considered an epitome of talent. And while he had managed to rule millions of hearts, the news of his unfortunate demise had sent shockwaves across the nation. For the uninitiated, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had breathed his last on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. Although his friends and family continue to miss his presence in their lives, on his first death anniversary, social media was abuzz with emotional posts for Sushant.

Joining them, also remembered Sushant today. Shraddha had shared the screen space with the Kai Po Che star in Nitesh Tiwari’s 2019 release Chhichhore and their chemistry had grabbed a lot of attention. Paying a tribute to Sushant, Shraddha shared a smiling picture of the late actor on her Instagram handle which happens to be a still from PK. In the caption, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress showered love on the late actor and wrote, “Shine on, dearest Sush” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Earlier, Sushant’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon had also penned an emotional note for him on social media. She wrote, “Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere.. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.. But I pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in..”

