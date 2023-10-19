Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Aaditya Thackeray moves Bombay HC to be heard in PIL for CBI probe against him

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Politician Aaditya Thackeray has approached the High Court, seeking that the court hears him before making any decisions on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that calls for a CBI investigation into his alleged links with the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

Aaditya Thackeray files intervention application in Bombay High Court

According to the Free Press Journal, MLA Aaditya Thackeray has approached the Bombay High Court, requesting an opportunity to present his case in the PIL against him. The PIL, filed by Rashid Khan Pathan, the president of the Supreme Court & High Court Litigants Association of India in September, sought the immediate arrest and custodial interrogation of Thackeray in connection with the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian.

The PIL which calls for a CBI probe against him, is still pending a hearing before the high court bench.

In response, Aaditya Thackeray filed an application on October 13, through advocate Rahul Arote, arguing that the PIL is not maintainable as the case is already being investigated by the state. Arote mentioned that they have filed an intervention application requesting an audience before any order is passed by the court in the PIL. He emphasized that the PIL is not maintainable as the CBI is already conducting an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

About Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s deaths

On June 14, 2020, the Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away, discovered deceased in his Bandra apartment. The Mumbai police initiated an investigation, classifying it as a suicide. Subsequently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the case. Despite the passage of three years, the CBI is still actively probing the circumstances of Sushant's death.

Sushant's former manager, Disha Salian, had also passed away shortly before his demise. The police continue their investigation into her case.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

