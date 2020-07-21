Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's police statements differ
YRF chairman Chopra, who recorded his statement at Versova Police Station on Saturday, on the other hand said in his statement that his production house was "not" approached by Bhansali for a permission to let Sushant to work in "Bajirao Mastani".Chopra has further said in his statement that YRF had allowed Sushant to sign the 2016 release, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", which means they never stopped the late actor from working with filmmakers outside the production house. The Mumbai Police team investigating the actor's death is yet to ascertain which information is incorrect. Bhansali in his statement given to Mumbai Police earlier this months had also said that he had approached Sushant for four films including "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" (2013), "Bajirao Mastani" (2015) and "Padmaavat" (2018). The three films turned out to be blockbusters at the box office and won several popular awards. The filmmaker had reportedly offered a fourth film to Sushant but it did not work out.