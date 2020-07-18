Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Aditya Chopra, YRF Head Honcho, records statement with the Mumbai Police

On Saturday, reportedly, Aditya Chopra was quizzed for over 4 hours by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The filmmaker and head of Yash Raj Films recorded his statement at the police station.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 and his tragic demise left everyone baffled and shocked. The Mumbai Police has recorded statements of many prominent Bollywood personalities in the case. Now, on Friday, reportedly, Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films head, also gave his statement to the Mumbai Police. The filmmaker had been in the news post Sushant’s demise and YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma too had previously visited the police station to record her statement.

ANI report quoted the Police saying, “The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.” Certain reports stated that allegedly, Aditya Chopra was quizzed by the police for over 4 hours in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. A day back, Sushant’s psychiatrist also recorded his statement at the police station. While the details of the questioning have not been revealed, the filmmaker had been called out several times by netizens in the past few weeks post his demise.

Initially, the Mumbai Police also had asked Yash Raj Films to submit the copies of Sushant’s contract with them. Sushant worked in 2 films with YRF including Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. His third film, Paani, was to be helmed by Shekhar Kapur. However, it was shelved after reportedly, the production house backed out of the project. After Sushant’s tragic and sudden demise, several theories had been floating on the internet, and keeping those in mind, the Mumbai Police are probing the case from all angles, including that of professional rivalry. This week, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also penned a post wherein she demanded a CBI probe in the matter from Home Minister Amit Shah.

So far, the Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 35 people in Sushant’s case, and recently, Bollywood actress also revealed that they summoned her too. However, she mentioned that she was in Manali and asked them to send someone to record her statement. She revealed that she is yet to hear anything back from the Mumbai Police. Apart from Aditya Chopra, Shanoo Sharma, others who have recorded statements in Sushant’s case include Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea Chakraborty, and Sushant’s psychiatrist.

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×