Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED to question director Rumi Jaffery at 11 am today

The Enforcement Directorate continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED is likely to question director Rumi Jaffery with regard to his project with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.

On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. As CBI prepares to take charge, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be questioning director Rumi Jaffery. According to Times Now, the filmmaker is likely to appear at the ED office in Mumbai at 11 am today, August 20. The filmmaker had previously stated that he was planning a film featuring Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty in the lead.

The national news channel said that the ED will question him about any kind of advance payment was made to the actors, the mode of payment and if a contract was drawn between him, Sushant and Rhea. It is also said that Bihar Police also wanted to question the filmmaker. Rumi was summoned by the Mumbai Police last month to record his statement in Bandra Police. Apart from the director, it is also reported that the actor's bodyguard is likely to be questioned as well.

#NewsAlert | Sushant Singh death probe: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery likely to appear before the ED today. Bhavatosh with details. | #SCBacksCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/HjrUvdIsiA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 20, 2020

ED has questioned 13 individuals up until now. This includes Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, the late actor's CA Sandeep Sridhar, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda among others. The ED has found inconsistencies in Rhea's statements.

The ED jumped into action after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of monetarily cheating Sushant. The actress filed a petition to request the FIR is transferred from Bihar to Maharashtra. But Supreme Court refused the transfer and ordered CBI to take over.

