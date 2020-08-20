  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED to question director Rumi Jaffery at 11 am today

The Enforcement Directorate continues its probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The ED is likely to question director Rumi Jaffery with regard to his project with Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.
14280 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED to question director Rumi Jaffery at 11 am todaySushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED to question director Rumi Jaffery at 11 am today

On August 19, the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe on Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. As CBI prepares to take charge, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be questioning director Rumi Jaffery. According to Times Now, the filmmaker is likely to appear at the ED office in Mumbai at 11 am today, August 20. The filmmaker had previously stated that he was planning a film featuring Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty in the lead. 

The national news channel said that the ED will question him about any kind of advance payment was made to the actors, the mode of payment and if a contract was drawn between him, Sushant and Rhea. It is also said that Bihar Police also wanted to question the filmmaker. Rumi was summoned by the Mumbai Police last month to record his statement in Bandra Police. Apart from the director, it is also reported that the actor's bodyguard is likely to be questioned as well. 

ED has questioned 13 individuals up until now. This includes Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, the late actor's CA Sandeep Sridhar, his ex-manager Shruti Modi, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah, Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda among others. The ED has found inconsistencies in Rhea's statements. 

The ED jumped into action after Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of monetarily cheating Sushant. The actress filed a petition to request the FIR is transferred from Bihar to Maharashtra. But Supreme Court refused the transfer and ordered CBI to take over.  

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: ED probe reveals almost Rs 60 lakh in cash was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's account: Report

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement