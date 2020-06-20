  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police records statement of actor’s managerial staff

As the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have now questioned the late actor’s managerial staff in the case. Besides, the cops have also recorded statements of 15 people.
9267 reads Mumbai Updated: June 20, 2020 05:41 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police records statement of actor’s managerial staffSushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police records statement of actor’s managerial staff
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in grave shock. It was reported that the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, and the autopsy report had confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxiation by hanging. Although Mumbai Police didn’t find any suicide note from Sushant’s residence, the investigation is still on in the case and the cops have been questioning people close to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

And as per the recent update, it has recorded statement of around 15 people in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe has also stated that they have record statements of Sushant’s managerial staff. Besides, the cops have also received the copy of contracts from Yash Raj Films. “In #SushantSinghRajput death case at Bandra Police Station, statements of his managerial staff recorded. Investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded,” Trimukhe had told ANI.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty were also questioned regarding the actor’s suicide. In Trimukhe’s words, “Chhabra's last conversation was with Sushant on his birthday. The actor had called Chhabra to wish him on his birthday that was on May 27.” However, he also emphasised that the filmmaker couldn’t throw any light on the projects which Sushant had lost owing to professional rivalry. On the other hand, our sources had revealed that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for around 9 hours and she spoke about their wedding, rumoured break up and much more

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mumbai Police demands contract copies from YRF with Sushant Singh Rajput; Question his manager & PR

Credits :ANI

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement