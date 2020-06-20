Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mumbai Police records statement of actor’s managerial staff

As the Mumbai Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they have now questioned the late actor’s managerial staff in the case. Besides, the cops have also recorded statements of 15 people.

The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in grave shock. It was reported that the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020, and the autopsy report had confirmed that the actor died due to asphyxiation by hanging. Although Mumbai Police didn’t find any suicide note from Sushant’s residence, the investigation is still on in the case and the cops have been questioning people close to the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor.

And as per the recent update, it has recorded statement of around 15 people in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe has also stated that they have record statements of Sushant’s managerial staff. Besides, the cops have also received the copy of contracts from Yash Raj Films. “In #SushantSinghRajput death case at Bandra Police Station, statements of his managerial staff recorded. Investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 people have been recorded,” Trimukhe had told ANI.

In #SushantSinghRajput death case at Bandra Police Station, statements of his managerial staff recorded. Investigation officer has received contract copy signed by Rajput from Yash Raj Films. Statements of 15 ppl have been recorded: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai(file pic) pic.twitter.com/b4Ze5ZmJ3r — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s close friends Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty were also questioned regarding the actor’s suicide. In Trimukhe’s words, “Chhabra's last conversation was with Sushant on his birthday. The actor had called Chhabra to wish him on his birthday that was on May 27.” However, he also emphasised that the filmmaker couldn’t throw any light on the projects which Sushant had lost owing to professional rivalry. On the other hand, our sources had revealed that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for around 9 hours and she spoke about their wedding, rumoured break up and much more

