Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty to apply for interim bail after actor's father files FIR

Hours after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide, the actress will reportedly file for anticipatory bail.

In the recent developments with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the actor's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The Jalebi actress was in a relationship with the actor. The complaint was lodged in Patna, accusing the actress of abetting the actor's suicide. Following the explosive accusations, it has been reported that the actress is likely to file for anticipatory bail today, DNA reported. The latest update comes hours after the actress met with her lawyer. Rhea's lawyer Anandini Fernandes was photographed leaving Chakraborty's house after a three-hour discussion last night.

The case against Rhea has been filed under various sections of IPC. This includes 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh has accused the actress of befriending his son last summer, May 2019, with the motive to use his contacts and advance in her career. He has also alleged that Rhea was aided by her family since they were looking to purloin his assets. Singh wants the police to investigate where the Rs 15 crore deposited in a bank account held by the actor has been transferred. It has also been accused that the actress refused to let any of Sushant's family members to stay close with the actor.

The father also accuses the actress visited Sushant's home on June 6 and decamped many of his belongings including cash, his laptop, ATM card and other important documents. Read all the allegations here: Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in the six-page FIR

