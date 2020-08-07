Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office to record statement; See Photos

Rhea Chakraborty made her way to the ED office in Mumbai today. The actress will record her statement with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

In the latest development with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, Rhea Chakraborty appeared before Enforcement Directorate to record her statement. The agency, which investigated money laundering violations, had asked Rhea to appear in their Mumbai office today. The actress was spotted making her way to record her statement with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. Rhea had pleaded that the recording of her statement to be postponed until the Supreme Court hearing. However, her plea was rejected by the ED.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, "Rhea Chakraborty is a law-abiding citizen. In view of the fact that ED has informed the media that the request to postpone the attendance is rejected ... she has appeared in the ED at the appointed time and date." As per a previous ANI report, Maneshinde said Rhea has requested the statement recording be deferred until the Supreme Court hears her plea to transfer the police complaint from Patna, which was registered by Sushant's father KK Singh, to Mumbai on the ground of jurisdiction.

#SushantSinghRajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. ED rejected her earlier request that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing. pic.twitter.com/MIWYlYMXhT — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The new developments come after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the actor's death case. The FIR accuses Rhea, her parents, her brother and two others of criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Last night, news also broke claiming that Sushant's personal diary was discovered with the last few pages of the same was ripped apart. However, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani claims he did not see any torn pages. Read all about it here: Siddharth Pithani claims he didn't see any torn pages in Sushant's diary, Vikas Singh questions his statement

