Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty moves Bombay High Court to challenge CBI’s Lookout circular

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Following his demise, the CBI took over to probe the case and issued a lookout circular (LOC) against actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was said to be the former’s rumored girlfriend.

In an update, Rhea has now moved the Bombay High Court to seek temporary suspension of the circular as she wants to travel abroad for a career-related event. Notably, the High Court will hear the case on December 20. Read on to dig into further details.

Rhea Chakraborty moves Bombay High Court to challenge CBI’s Lookout circular, case to be heard on December 20

The central probe agency issued the circular against the actress back in 2020, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty has now approached the Bombay High Court to challenge the same and seek temporary suspension of the LOC as she requires to travel out of India for a professional event, according to a report by The Free Press Journal. The matter will be heard by the court on December 20.

Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represents Chakraborty in the case, mentioned that the CBI filed the case around three years ago and the circular was issued during that period. There have been no updates in the case till now, he added. CBI counsel Shriram Shirsat added that the CBI has registered its response to the actress’ plea.

A bench headed by Justice Ajay Gadkari then questioned if Rhea had traveled to foreign countries after the case was registered and to this, the actress’ advocate gave a positive response. After getting bail in the case, the actress had received the court’s permission to travel nearly twice; however, she was unable to do so owing to the LOC, added Abhinav Chandrachud.

About Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant was a prominent figure in the television industry and later, he moved to Bollywood. Kai Po Che! marked his first film. Kedarnath, Chhichhore and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story turned out to be some of his remarkable works. Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara marked the actor’s last project.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

