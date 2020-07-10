Sushant Singh Rajput death: #CBIForSonOfBihar trends on Twitter as fans urge CBI enquiry in late actor's case

#CBIForSonOfBihar is currently trending on Twitter as fans and well-wishers of late Sushant Singh Rajput have pressed a proper CBI investigation on his case. Check out some of the tweets.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and grief. According to the media reports and police statements, the late actor had committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. However, a particular section of people is not ready to accept the same and have sense foul play in the MS Dhoni star’s death. Many of them including some celebs have also urged a CBI investigation in the entire matter.

As of now, fans of Sushant have begun trending #CBIForSonOfBihar to further press the concerned authorities for conducting a proper CBI probe on the late actor’s case. “Indian public’s voice is being ignored,” writes one Twitter user while another one writes, “Not all depressed people commit suicide and certainly his culprits are using this to mask the crime.” A few hours back, former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy also took to Twitter and said that he has appointed an advocate to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

Not all depressed people commit suicide and certainly his culprits are using this to mask the crime!#CBIForSonOfBihar #CBIEnquiryForSSR MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/hgN2Jod9pf — LIZA DUTTA (LIZADUTTA18) July 9, 2020

Pure soul, Definitely didn't commit suicide, He was killed.

We Want Justice For

Sushant Singh Rajput #CBIForSonOfBihar pic.twitter.com/bCIocVt8SC — MAR!AN (ek__hasina__thi) July 9, 2020

I dont get this, why no body is responding about itsSSR late sushant singh rajput sir case??

Despite of the hashtag on trending for about 5-6 times no one is bother about this sensitive case..

Whom to tell and whom to not,where should we go for this? Why so?#CBIForSonOfBihar pic.twitter.com/UwYxsamWgj — Ashmita Chauhan (chauhan_ashmita) July 9, 2020

Pls do CBI enquiry and can we expect a different narrative than suicide?Everybody even Shekher kapoor is saying it a way as if he was in depression and committed suicide;a man whose only fear was death would commit suicide?#CBIEnquiryForSSR #SCOrderCBIForSSR #CBIForSonOfBihar pic.twitter.com/JYszi2VQbx — Debapriya (debapriyaskrr) July 9, 2020

We are putting so much of efforts and making this trending in twitter.. We r still awaiting a positive response from the authorities.

We will not stop till we get Justice..!!

Justice for SSR #CBIForSonOfBihar pic.twitter.com/nsZ1AeqZd1 — Sid _ King (SidKing49402147) July 9, 2020

Why the government still not putting #CBI in this case...This must be a nightmare for people who think they will escape silently...its request that please trend everyday related to itsSSR...He must get Justice...#CBIForSonOfBihar — Ashish Choubey (iashish_choubey) July 9, 2020

On the other hand, an investigation is already going on concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Many people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others have been summoned by the Mumbai police to interrogate and record their statements. Sushant’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara that also features debutant Sanjana Sanghi. Its trailer has been already released and has received tremendous response from everyone.

ALSO READ Sushant Singh Rajput laughing his heart out on a roller coaster ride in an old video reminds of his fun side

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×