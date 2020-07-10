  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput death: #CBIForSonOfBihar trends on Twitter as fans urge CBI enquiry in late actor's case

#CBIForSonOfBihar is currently trending on Twitter as fans and well-wishers of late Sushant Singh Rajput have pressed a proper CBI investigation on his case. Check out some of the tweets.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput death: #CBIForSonOfBihar trends on Twitter as fans urge CBI enquiry in late actor's caseSushant Singh Rajput death: #CBIForSonOfBihar trends on Twitter as fans urge CBI enquiry in late actor's case
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and grief. According to the media reports and police statements, the late actor had committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. However, a particular section of people is not ready to accept the same and have sense foul play in the MS Dhoni star’s death. Many of them including some celebs have also urged a CBI investigation in the entire matter.  

As of now, fans of Sushant have begun trending #CBIForSonOfBihar to further press the concerned authorities for conducting a proper CBI probe on the late actor’s case. “Indian public’s voice is being ignored,” writes one Twitter user while another one writes, “Not all depressed people commit suicide and certainly his culprits are using this to mask the crime.” A few hours back, former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy also took to Twitter and said that he has appointed an advocate to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, check out some of the tweets below:

On the other hand, an investigation is already going on concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Many people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Dil Bechara’s director Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others have been summoned by the Mumbai police to interrogate and record their statements. Sushant’s last on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara that also features debutant Sanjana Sanghi. Its trailer has been already released and has received tremendous response from everyone. 

