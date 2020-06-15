Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari recalls their LAST chat; Varun Sharma speechless

Sushant Singh Rajput left everyone in shock with his decision to take his life on Sunday, June 15. The actor's Chhichhore recalls their last chat while his co-star Varun Sharma reacts to his sudden death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 15. The actor's sudden death has left the industry in a state of shock. He featured in numerous project which included Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni, PK and Byomkesh Bakshi. Sushant was last seen on the big screen in Chhichhore. Paired opposite , Sushant won hearts with his portrayal of Ani. Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari has opened up about Sushant's untimely passing. The filmmaker recalled having a chat with Sushant just 10 days ago.

In a statement to Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker revealed that they spoke to each other via text messages less than two weeks ago. Sushant, whom Nitesh and his wife aka director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari deemed as their younger brother, enquired about the couple and their children. The director also revealed Sushant had numerous plans for life.

"He was like a younger brother to Ashwiny and me; so full of life and excited about the projects he was doing. He wanted to launch some things. We exchanged messages around 10 days ago. It was just a casual chat; he enquired about Ashwiny and our kids and I asked him how he was doing. He shared that he was learning coding and I told him that my son, Aaradhya, was learning it too. As always, we ended our chat saying, “Keep in touch”," the filmmaker's statement read.

He also spoke to Mid-Day and recalled the days spent on the sets together. "The most [striking] trait of Sushant was that he was so ambitious and had big plans for himself. Every time we would speak on the set, or even in the months after the film had released, he expressed how he wanted to do something path-breaking, be it through his roles or something else. He often said he wanted to be unique. I always thought he will go a long way since he was so ambitious," he said.

Meanwhile, his co-star Varun Sharma took to Instagram and shared a still from the movie. The actor confessed he was "speechless" as he shared the picture with a broken heart emoji. Varun recently mourned the loss of his manager Disha Salian, who was also Sushant's ex-manager.

