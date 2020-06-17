Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kangana Ranaut witnesses spike in online followers; Karan Johar loses fans

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has drawn strong reactions from online users. While the debate on nepotism and the importance of mental health has been in the spotlight, Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut's social media popularity has been impacted.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death paved the way for debates online. While the attention was on the importance of mental health, the debate over nepotism was also reignited. Several fans accuse Bollywood of not giving Sushant his due. This debate has left an impact on numerous Bollywood celebrities, especially . The director was brought under the scanner following his tribute to the actor and incidents of him mocking Sushant resurfaced. The internet had strong reactions towards it with numerous fans urging fellow internet users to unfollow the director.

A Hindustan Times report has revealed that Karan's Instagram followers have taken a massive hit. The report claims Karan's Instagram followers went from 11 million to 10.9 million within a matter of 20 minutes. On the other hand, Kangana's team handle, team_kangana_ranaut, witnessed a rise in followers. The social media handle went from about 2 million to 3.2 million and counting between Monday night and Tuesday evening.

Apart from the debate on nepotism, online users are also signing petitions numerous petitions demanding justice for Sushant. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the actor's death. The officials previously confirmed they found no note at the scene. An Indianexpress.com report revealed the police have spoken to Sushant's father, KK Singh. He said the actor often felt "low" but he wasn't aware Sushant was depressed.

The investigators will also reach out to the actor's friends and family for statements. Read all about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells police he wasn't aware of the actor's depression; Admits he would feel 'low'.

