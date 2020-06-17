Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kangana Ranaut witnesses spike in online followers; Karan Johar loses fans
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death paved the way for debates online. While the attention was on the importance of mental health, the debate over nepotism was also reignited. Several fans accuse Bollywood of not giving Sushant his due. This debate has left an impact on numerous Bollywood celebrities, especially Karan Johar. The director was brought under the scanner following his tribute to the actor and incidents of him mocking Sushant resurfaced. The internet had strong reactions towards it with numerous fans urging fellow internet users to unfollow the director.
A Hindustan Times report has revealed that Karan's Instagram followers have taken a massive hit. The report claims Karan's Instagram followers went from 11 million to 10.9 million within a matter of 20 minutes. On the other hand, Kangana's team handle, team_kangana_ranaut, witnessed a rise in followers. The social media handle went from about 2 million to 3.2 million and counting between Monday night and Tuesday evening.
Apart from the debate on nepotism, online users are also signing petitions numerous petitions demanding justice for Sushant. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has been investigating the actor's death. The officials previously confirmed they found no note at the scene. An Indianexpress.com report revealed the police have spoken to Sushant's father, KK Singh. He said the actor often felt "low" but he wasn't aware Sushant was depressed.
The investigators will also reach out to the actor's friends and family for statements. Read all about it here: Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells police he wasn't aware of the actor's depression; Admits he would feel 'low'.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
Janta ki power dikhado in sabko Boycott movies of Salman khan and his puppets Kjo and his puppets Yrf Sonam Kapoor and her chamchi swara bhaskar Sajid nadiadwala
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
The likes of KJo SRK YRF Bhatts don't deserve anything any more . Let's not talk about them for a few weeks, stop writing about them , stop watching their movies for a few weeks. let's see if they survive . I never liked that snooty high class club anyway .
Anonymous 20 minutes ago
pls keep SRK out of your dirty games, KJO and Kangana. He never alienated SSR nor blocked his prospects
Anonymous 22 minutes ago
I have done my bit by unfollowing karan joker and his muse alia .
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Never again seeing any of Karan Johar’s crappy films. They can’t even hit the box office nor are they interesting. I don’t even want to see Alia’s 2 faced ass ever again either. Both of them made fun of poor Sushant. He was the definition of a talented actor. He was a very smart, very kind, interesting man and those 2 bullies along with others pushed him too far. Karma will surely get them all for what they did.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Hope 2020 punishes these evils too...karan johar, salman, alia, aishwarya, amitabh, anushka, kareena, sonam, anaya
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Why karan johar, salman and others banned Sushant Singh Rajput? What did he do? Why were they against him?
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
yes, unfollow, don't watch their movies & maybe don't listen to their songs. But please stop this toxic nature where some of the youtube comments are cursing karan's little kids to xxx. Seriously guys have some humanity. All kanganas, shekarkapurs..people are swooning to whatever you say. So use your power so that it hits the system itself but not instigate hate. Peace.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
i pledge to boycott these monsters. it was one of us who died. also boycott chinese products and apps, 20 soldiers already killed by chinese at LAC
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Unlock all of them...K Johar, Alia, Salman, SRK. In fact all.producers and directors who at put a ban of SSR...Its our tribute to him
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Karan often talks about his tough past yet he treats people like hell. Ban koffee with karan too so it never airs again. Dumbest show ever! He's such an aunty! Horrible guy! Hope he commits suicide too, lot of people will have peace and lot of people will succeed.
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Not just unfollowed boycott their movies , is bikao media still with them ?
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Will never watch any of KJos and Salman's films OR watch his shitty Koffee with Karan, pulling others down in the name of humour.
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Both of these desperate freakos are trying to milk Sushant's unfortunate death to support their respective agenda against the other. Do you good-for-nothings (despite awards) have nothing better to do than make this unfortunate episode a fight about you against your nemesis? You both are flawed to the CORE and none of you deserve respect. Karan Johar supports nepotism, and is a bad director, hence went into production to escape the brunt of critics. Kangana is toxic not just to industry people but to the general public who seeks inspiration. So go do some introspection and come back better. Meanwhile, let Sushant's soul have some peace! Let his family grieve and seal your freaking mouths!
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Unfollow Salman Criminal Khan, Karan Joker
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Salman should have been ungolloeed right from the time he distorted Vivek Oberoi's career...it's a big mistake that we made him such a big star that he and his family started destroying young talent. Mr. Being Human - pehele human banana seekho
Anonymous 50 minutes ago
Although I think it doesn't make sense to lay the blame of a man's struggle with his depression on ONE factor, it goes without saying that Karan and his gang are derogatory towards outsiders, you can see it in his and their attitude . Sushant was drowning in his depression, and although it was something neurological and even though he had the strongest of minds and thick skin, I do think being bulled and sidelined by an industry could have exacerbated the whole thing. We shouldn't lay the blame of Sushant's death on this nepotistic gang, the blame game is also wrong as we will never know EXACTLY the mixture of conditions that led to this, but Karan & his puppets do need to be called out for sure. Such disgusting behavior on their part. Sushant was so talented and humble but mocked by Karan for being a "TV actor". What the hell? Doesn't being an engineer turned dancer turned TV actor turned film star make Sushant more remarkable, the fact that he had a JOURNEY and got to where he was through sheer hard work? One would think Karan would think twice before mocking others considering how much HE himself gets mocked but seems like some people really are missing a heart and brain. Shameless man.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
I'm surprised this as&h&le has followers? What is so great about him ananya pandey and other brainless starkids that we follow them. We are the ones who have made them so privileged despite they being so sub standard so the fault lies in us. We choose to glorify them their lifestyle but aren't we the ones who are paying indirectly for their luxuries so plz my humble request to everyone who haven't slept since ssr death stop blindly following these idiots. Who is Salman khan? Do his movies deserve 100 crore business? Should we spend from our pockets and create demons like Salman kjo alia who get license to do what ever they want Baap ki jaagir hai kya bollywood? Time to bring them down guys enough is enough... Agar thoda zameer aur insaniyat baki hai to in kachre ke dher ko dustbin me dal do Plz
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Kanganas doesn’t introspect . Her own sister rangoli is biggest hate preacher in India , her twitter handle was full of abuses and attacks on celebs and minorities
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kjo and his short heighted ch***ya alia to gye kaam se .Ghatiya log
Anonymous 2 hours ago
love each other
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I’ve unfollowed all of them and I will never follow them back.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Karma is coming for kjo and alia .Whatever they have done to outsiders now they will suffer .karan tu toh gaya .Koi teri ghatiya movie air cheapster alia ko nahi dekhega.Get lost you losers
Anonymous 2 hours ago
These reel heroes turned out to be villains in real life. #RIP Sushant . We will miss you ever.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Hope this is a wake up call for the industry. While I am not sure if unfollowing people like Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar on IG and other social media platforms will have an impact, I hope the “A listers” start taking outsiders seriously and treat them with the same respect that they deserve. It is so unfortunate that something like this had to happen to highlight the gross mistreatment of actors who come from outside the industry. We as an audience also have a responsibility to watch and support such actors to boost their careers so they don’t take such drastic steps. RIP Sushant. We will never forget your talent.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Well said! We should our money for better cause.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Unfollowing does impact, coz they earn money thru tat too.... We all should boycott their movies too... Lockdown has taught us tat we can survive without going to theatres!!! Its our hard earned money tat made these Nepotism products so calked Superstars!!!!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Great .Ban this kjo and his short height ch***ya alia from bollywood
Anonymous 2 hours ago
More people need to unfollow KJO and his dogs. Please unfollow all the starkids. We all have to do this to get justice for Sushant. We love Sushant and we won't allow these leeches to win.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Agree. But overall, India and Bollywood audience need to stop praying to actors as God. They are there for entertainment only! Handful are mega talented and appreciatable beyond limits.