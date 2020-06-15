Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Late actor's family members land in Mumbai; See Photo

Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor's family arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 15. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. While the industry has been mourning his sudden demise, the actor's family has in a state of shock as well. Hailing from Patna, Sushant lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. The actor is survived by his sister and father. In the wee hours of Monday, Sushant's family was seen arriving from Patna. The paparazzi snapped the family outside the private airport terminal.

The family members were on phone calls while they wore maks, abiding by the rules, at the airport. Following the news of Sushant's death, his family issued a statement. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," the statement read.

Following the news of Sushant's death, the actor's maternal uncle told ANI that he doesn't think Sushant committed suicide but there is a major conspiracy behind his sudden death. "We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020)," ANI tweeted.

Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore on the big screen. The actor was all set to take on the box office with the remake of The Fault In Our Stars, Dil Bechara.

