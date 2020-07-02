Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police might question Sanjay Leela Bhansali in case

As Mumbai police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they are likely to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most shocking incidents of the year and it has left everyone in numb and heartbroken. While the actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, there have been speculations about a conspiracy angle in the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate demise. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case and has been interrogating several people associated with Sushant. And now as per a recent report, the cops are likely to summon Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the case.

According to media reports, Sushant was offered two movies by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, however, he was later replaced. As a result, the renowned filmmaker will be questioned in the case. This isn’t all. The media reports also suggest that and Shekhar Kapur might also be summoned by the Mumbai Police to record a statement in the case. To note, Kangana and Shekhar have been quite vocal about the late actor’s case on social media.

For the uninitiated, Shekhar Kapur was supposed to work with Sushant in a film titled Paani a couple of years ago. However, the movie was later shelved. Earlier, the Kai Po Che actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also quizzed by the Mumbai Police in the case.

This isn’t all. Sushant’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi from his last movie Dil Bechara and its director Mukesh Chhabra was also questioned in connection with Sushant’s death. Besides, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma was also interrogated in the case lately.

