Sushant Singh Rajput death: Netizens display strong sentiments of anger by unfollowing celebrities online

The online popularity of many celebrities has suffered a major blow as fans feel that a certain section of Bollywood has been unfair to Sushant Singh Rajput and hence, the anger.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has indeed made us all rethink how the Bollywood industry functions. To say the least, apart from mental health, another debate that has sparked on social media is the one about nepotism and how while the actor was made to feel like an outsider, he was also never acknowledged for his work. In fact, to our surprise, it started off on social media but this time, the anger also transpired into actions as fans have displayed their anger.

Across social media platforms, celebrities have witnessed a decrease in the fan following as fans have a strong sentiment of anger and this is how it has come out. Twitter is flooded with tweets about how Sushant was ignored and he wasn't completely accepted into Bollywood. In fact, it is the star kids and Bollywood coupe that is being targeted and the effect of everything that has transpired over the last couple of days is visible on social media in terms of the drop in followers for some, and also, an increase for some.

Celebrities have lost as much as 300k followers on social media overnight and in fact, the numbers seem to be increasing. Twitter is flooded with tweets about how everyone in Bollywood is responsible for Sushant's suicide and while some have been slamming celebrities and their hypocrisy, others have sworn to boycott certain films of certain actors and producers because they hold them responsible about it to a large extent.

In addition, another controversy/debate that has been going on is how it is these actors who are never given awards or even the due credits they deserve for films they do. went on to make a strong statement about how Sushant's last film Chhichhore was not given the appreciation it deserved, and fans reciprocate the same feelings as hers.

All these things are just the tip of the iceberg as many fans and netizens have pointed out.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Do not let #karanjohargang and #salmankhan get relief because of your diversion to the #IndiaChinaFaceOff Both the news are important. Follow both of them. We need justice at both the ends.

We lost our bravehearts and a moon like child to the forces of adharma. — Shashwat Jha (@shashwat_jha) June 16, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput he used to motivate everyone read the below comment #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt shame on you. We lost a gem pic.twitter.com/WiYYHkCid4 — Lalit (@lalithada06) June 15, 2020

