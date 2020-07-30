  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: BSP President Mayawati says 'It will be better if CBI investigates the case'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has had some new developments in the past 2 days. Now, reacting to new findings, BSP Head Mayawati has preferred CBI investigation over Bihar and Maharashtra Police’s probe.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left the nation shocked back on June 14. Now, as the late star’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty along with 5 others, Bihar police has come into action. While the Mumbai Police investigation is still going on, new developments in the case have evoked responses from fans as well. Now, BSP President Mayawati has also reacted to the daily new findings in Sushant’s case and has seeked CBI probe in the matter. 

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati expressed that since every day new things are being found in Sushant’s case and that his father too has now filed an FIR in the matter with the Bihar Police. She further said that with things coming out in the late actor’s case, it would be better that CBI steps in and investigates the case instead of Bihar or Maharashtra Police’s probe. The leader voiced her opinion after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at a police station in Patna. She further alleged that Maharashtra government is not serious about the investigation of Sushant’s case. 

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, “1. बिहार मूल के युवा बालीवुड अभिनेता सुशान्त सिंह राजपूत की मौत का मामला रोज नए तथ्यों के उजागर होने व उनके पिता द्वारा पटना पुलिस में एफआईआर दर्ज कराने से लगातार गहराता जा रहा है। अब मामले की जाँच महाराष्ट्र व बिहार पुलिस द्वारा होने से बेहतर है कि प्रकरण की जाँच सीबीआई ही करे। (The case of the death of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput of Bihar origin is getting deeper every day due to new facts being exposed and his father registering an FIR with Patna Police. Now it is better to investigate the case by the CBI than by the Maharashtra and Bihar Police.)”Further, talking about the Maharashtra government, she wrote, “2. साथ ही, सुशान्त राजपूत प्रकरण में महाराष्ट्र व बिहार के काग्रेंसी नेताओं के अलग-अलग रवैये से ऐसे लगता है कि इनका असल मकसद इस प्रकारण की आड़ में पहले अपने राजनीतिक स्वार्थ की पूर्ति करना है तथा पीड़ित परिवार को न्याय दिलाना बाद में, जो कतई उचित नहीं। महाराष्ट्र सरकार गंभीर हो।” 

Here are Mayawati’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Meanwhile, Bihar police is investigating the late actor’s case after the FIR was filed by Sushant’s father. On the other hand, a day back, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned that the case is not needed to be transferred to the CBI. So far, Maharashtra Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and more. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. 

