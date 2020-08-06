Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: Pages from actor's personal diary allegedly RIPPED off?
Sushant Singh Rajput's personal diary has reportedly surfaced with the last few pages ripped apart. The late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande mentioned about his diary a few days ago.
Sushant Singh Rajput's personal diary has reportedly been tampered with. Times Now claims pages of the late actor's diary have been ripped off. The diary surfaced days after Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande spoke about it.
Credits :Times Now
