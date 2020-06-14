Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shah Rukh Khan fondly remembers the actor's 'energy, enthusiasm & happy smile'

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's post.

Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput passing away surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The 34-year-old is said to have committed suicide. However, the Mumbai Police in a statement revealed that no suicide note has been recovered as yet. The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. also shared a happy memory with Sushant.

He wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

Sushant had starred in Ye Pavitra Rishta and made his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che. He went on to star in MS Dhoni and Chhichore which were a massive box office success. All of 34, Sushant was dating Rhea Chakraborty. The shocking news of his death comes just few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. The actor had mourned the loss of his ex-manager on Instagram.

