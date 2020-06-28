  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shekhar Suman off to Bihar for urging CM Nitish Kumar to press CBI enquiry

Shekhar Suman has revealed that he is going to his hometown in Bihar to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's father. He will also be urging Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar for pressing CBI enquiry on the entire matter.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent a shockwave across the entire entertainment industry. As per police reports, the actor committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in Mumbai. However, the news of his tragic death has also led to numerous debates and controversies related to nepotism, the prevalence of Bollywood mafia, and more. Many people have also called for a CBI enquiry while sensing foul play around Sushant’s death. Among them is Shekhar Suman who has now made headlines again.

The actor has recently shared a tweet on his personal handle stating that he is going to his hometown Patna in Bihar for meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s father and to pay his last respects to the late actor. Shekhar has also revealed that he will be urging Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to press CBI probe on the entire matter. Talking about Shekhar, he had earlier revealed that his son Adhyayan Suman had also faced suicidal thoughts like Sushant.

Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet below:

Shekhar Suman himself had pressed for CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case by trending # justiceforSushantforum on Twitter. Talking about Sushant, the late actor initially began his acting career in the Indian television industry and earned fame post his stint in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, and more. He then made his official debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Kai Po Che that was released in 2013.

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

thank you so much shekhar jee

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Thank you Mr Suman. if you get this done, millions will pray for your family well being.

