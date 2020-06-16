Sushant Singh Rajput deleted all of his Instagram posts when Sonchiriya did not live up to expectations

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had also reportedly updated his Instagram bio previously stating, "Not Here Right Now.'

The unfortunate demise of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock wave across the country. The actor reportedly had deleted all his Instagram post after the release of his film titled Sonchiriya. The film did not perform as per expectations and received a lukewarm response at the box office. The actor had also reportedly updated his Instagram bio stating, "Not Here Right Now.' The news reports also state that the late Bollywood actor's posts on Instagram were mostly about the stars, moon, space and astronomy. The late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput reportedly wanted to be an astronaut before he decided to become an actor in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput had reportedly given up an important scholarship from a prominent university abroad to give his acting dream a shot. The actor reportedly began his career as a background dancer and then tried his hand in the television industry. Sushant Singh Rajput featured in Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande. Later on, with tremendous success in television industry, Sushant swiftly moved on to the silver screen.

The Bollywood film, Kai Po Che brought the late actor, massive appreciation from all quarters. The actor reportedly passed away after he was found hanging at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. News reports state that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence. When the news came to light, the entire Bollywood fraternity along with the nation, were left in deep shock.

