  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput demise; Actor visited his hometown in Bihar after 17 years in 2019

Bollywood has lost another gem today with the death of another talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had visited his birthplace in 2019 after almost 17 years.
15566 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 08:11 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput demise; Actor visited his hometown in Bihar after 17 years in 2019Sushant Singh Rajput demise; Actor visited his hometown in Bihar after 17 years in 2019
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood film industry woke up to hear a sad piece of news concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials. He was 34 at the time of his death. As soon as the news about his demise came to everyone’s notice, numerous Bollywood actor’s mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood.

Now, another fact has come to the limelight regarding Sushant. The MS Dhoni star visited his hometown in Bihar last year after a gap of almost 17 years. It seems like his busy schedule did not give him time to pay a visit to his ancestral place. The actor whose mother passed away when he was 16, met his father and other relatives during his stay there. Not only that but he also spent quality time with the locals, played cricket, and clicked pictures with them.

Check out some of the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

sushantsinghrajput enjoying in Bihar . #SushantSinghRajput #BiharDiaries . Pics Credit - seenu_0011

A post shared by Team Sushant Singh Rajput (team_sushant_singh_rajput) on

Sushant initially began his career in the world of Indian television and delivered hits like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released on the theaters. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement