Sushant Singh Rajput demise; Actor visited his hometown in Bihar after 17 years in 2019

The Bollywood film industry woke up to hear a sad piece of news concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor had reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police officials. He was 34 at the time of his death. As soon as the news about his demise came to everyone’s notice, numerous Bollywood actor’s mourned the death of this talented actor who had given stellar performances both in the Indian television industry and Bollywood.

Now, another fact has come to the limelight regarding Sushant. The MS Dhoni star visited his hometown in Bihar last year after a gap of almost 17 years. It seems like his busy schedule did not give him time to pay a visit to his ancestral place. The actor whose mother passed away when he was 16, met his father and other relatives during his stay there. Not only that but he also spent quality time with the locals, played cricket, and clicked pictures with them.

itsSSR during his recent visit to his birthplace in Bihar after 17 years #SushantSinghRajput #BiharDiaries pic.twitter.com/vNJG5ME9yV — Sushant Singh Rajput Team (Team_SushantSR) May 15, 2019

He came to Bihar last year & played cricket with local people. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/NWikHnOdhW — Ankit Prakash Ching (arunankit46) June 14, 2020

Sushant initially began his career in the world of Indian television and delivered hits like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then got his breakthrough in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. However, his popularity reached its heights when he was roped in for the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the popular Indian skipper. Sushant’s last performance was in Dil Bechara which is yet to be released on the theaters.

