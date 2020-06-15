Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Actor's last few moments included an early Sunday rise & some pomegranate juice

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, Sunday. A new report details in on the actor's final hours before he took the drastic decision.

The film and television industry is in shock as the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death made the headlines. The actor committed suicide. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. While the police have confirmed that there was no suicide note found at home, they are still investigating his death. Amid numerous industry reactions and social media users urging to talk discuss mental health issues, Mumbai Mirror reported the events that unfolded hours before Sushant's heartbreaking demise.

The daily revealed that the actor began his Sunday as early as 6:30 am. The report added that the actor was served a glass of pomegranate juice soon after he woke up. Sushant then reportedly made his way to the bedroom. An hour later, one of his staff members knocked on his door to enquire about his lunch but received no response.

The house help continued to act intermittently but there was no response from Sushant. This lead to the actor's flatmate reaching out to Sushant's sister. When she arrived, the people in the house broke into Sushant's room "to find him hanging from the ceiling with a bedsheet," the report stated. It also revealed that Sushant's staff - comprising of two cooks and a housekeeper - are being interrogated about his untimely death. The police are also talking to Sushant's neighbours and relatives.

The MS Dhoni actor shifted into his rental home, on Carters Road in Bandra, six months ago and was supposed to stay there until 2022. Sushant was paying Rs 4.5 lakh in rent. In a statement issued by his family, they said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

