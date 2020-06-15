  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Actor's uncle believes there is conspiracy behind his death: He has been murdered

Sushant Singh Rajput has tragically passed away at the young age of 34. The actor's maternal uncle believes that there is a conspiracy behind his death. Read below to know more on what he had to share on the same.
12236 reads Mumbai Updated: June 15, 2020 08:50 am
The investigation is still ongoing regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise at the young age of 34.The investigation is still ongoing regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise at the young age of 34.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2020, was a tragic day in Bollywood as Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the young age of 34. The actor's family issued a statement saying, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far," via The Guardian The Mumbai police shared that the cause of death could be properly confirmed only after receiving the post mortem reports.

Sushant's maternal uncle, who resides in Patna Bihar, is of the opinion that Sushant did not commit suicide and that there was a major conspiracy behind his untimely death. Moreover, the uncle believes that Sushant may have been murdered. ANI tweeted, "We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020)"

Check out ANI's tweet below:

We'll have to wait for the official report on the cause of death to come out. The funeral will take place today, i.e. June 15, 2020, with his father travelling to Mumbai from Patna.

Rest in peace, Sushant.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Actor's last few moments included an early Sunday rise & some pomegranate juice

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences and pay tribute to the late actor, tweeting, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Credits :ANI

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement