Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Actor's uncle believes there is conspiracy behind his death: He has been murdered

Yesterday, i.e. June 14, 2020, was a tragic day in Bollywood as Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at the young age of 34. The actor's family issued a statement saying, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far," via The Guardian The Mumbai police shared that the cause of death could be properly confirmed only after receiving the post mortem reports.

Sushant's maternal uncle, who resides in Patna Bihar, is of the opinion that Sushant did not commit suicide and that there was a major conspiracy behind his untimely death. Moreover, the uncle believes that Sushant may have been murdered. ANI tweeted, "We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020)"

Check out ANI's tweet below:

We don’t think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered: Maternal uncle of #SushantSinghRajput, outside Sushant's residence in Patna, Bihar. (14.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/aUO80KNZdf — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

We'll have to wait for the official report on the cause of death to come out. The funeral will take place today, i.e. June 15, 2020, with his father travelling to Mumbai from Patna.

Rest in peace, Sushant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences and pay tribute to the late actor, tweeting, "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti."