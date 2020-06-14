Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ajay Devgn mourns actor's loss, Arjun Kapoor urges fans to reach out for help

Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide left netizens and Bollywood devastated on Sunday. Celebs took to Twitter to mourn the actor's loss.

Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide left netizens and Bollywood devastated on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's demise was mourned by bollywood celebrities on social media who expressed shocked and grief over the star's sudden and untimely demise. tweeted, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic los Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace."

Whereas, shared and urged his fans to reach out for help. "If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end #SSR," Arjun wrote. Sanjay Dutt also was shocked with the news. He tweeted, "At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family."

At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 14, 2020

If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end #SSR pic.twitter.com/hWnsA6Q3Cc — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) June 14, 2020

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020

