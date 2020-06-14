  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ajay Devgn mourns actor's loss, Arjun Kapoor urges fans to reach out for help

Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide left netizens and Bollywood devastated on Sunday. Celebs took to Twitter to mourn the actor's loss.
6878 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 03:31 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput Demise: Ajay Devgn mourns actor's loss, Arjun Kapoor urges fans to reach out for help
Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput committing suicide left netizens and Bollywood devastated on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor reportedly committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai. The actor's demise was mourned by bollywood celebrities on social media who expressed shocked and grief over the star's sudden and untimely demise. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic los  Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace." 

Whereas, Arjun Kapoor shared and urged his fans to reach out for help. "If you are feeling distressed, or having thoughts about ending your life please, please reach out for support. This does not have to be the end #SSR," Arjun wrote. Sanjay Dutt also was shocked with the news. He tweeted, "At a loss for words.. So shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput’s demise. My condolences with his family." 

Credits :Pinkvilla

