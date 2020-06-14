Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor mourn the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone shocked and grief-stricken. Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have also mourned the death of the actor.

The entire Bollywood film industry is extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The promising actor was 34 at the time of his death. As per multiple reports and police officials, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. As per police statement, they haven’t found any note yet and the reason behind his death is not known yet. Sushant initially began his career in the television industry before moving on to Bollywood.

Numerous Bollywood actors have mourned the actor’s death. Among them are and who have taken to social media and expressed their grief over the tragic loss of the talented actor. Alia has shared a picture of the MS Dhoni actor while Sonam also did the same by sharing a saddening note that reads, “I hope you find peace.” Sushant’s former co-stars like , Jacqueline Fernandez, and others have also mourned his demise.

Here are Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor’s posts:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release was the movie Chhichhore co-starring . He had a couple of projects coming up including the movie Dil Bechara which was awaiting a release date. The actor was popularly known for his character as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. He began his journey in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. However, Sushant’s popularity rose to greater heights when he played the titular role in the biopic MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story. His sudden death has left a deep void in the film industry.

