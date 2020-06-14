  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor mourn the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone shocked and grief-stricken. Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have also mourned the death of the actor.
19838 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor mourn the actor's deathSushant Singh Rajput demise: Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor mourn the actor's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The entire Bollywood film industry is extremely shocked and saddened by the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The promising actor was 34 at the time of his death. As per multiple reports and police officials, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. As per police statement, they haven’t found any note yet and the reason behind his death is not known yet. Sushant initially began his career in the television industry before moving on to Bollywood.

Numerous Bollywood actors have mourned the actor’s death. Among them are Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor who have taken to social media and expressed their grief over the tragic loss of the talented actor. Alia has shared a picture of the MS Dhoni actor while Sonam also did the same by sharing a saddening note that reads, “I hope you find peace.” Sushant’s former co-stars like Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others have also mourned his demise.

Here are Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor’s posts:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I hope you find peace

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (sonamkapoor) on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release was the movie Chhichhore co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. He had a couple of projects coming up including the movie Dil Bechara which was awaiting a release date. The actor was popularly known for his character as Manav in Pavitra Rishta. He began his journey in Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che. However, Sushant’s popularity rose to greater heights when he played the titular role in the biopic MS: Dhoni: The Untold Story. His sudden death has left a deep void in the film industry. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement