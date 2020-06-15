Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen pens an appeal to all: Don’t sensationalise grief

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt penned a strong and important message for all post the Kedarnath’s actor demise.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and his sudden demise left everyone in a state of grief and shock. The Kedarnath actor was reportedly suffering from depression for the past 6 months. Sushant’s demise left everyone in shock and tributes have been pouring in for the actor. ’s sister also penned an important appeal to all post the actor’s demise news broke. Alia had shared her thoughts on her social media handles a day back.

Post that, Shaheen also penned a strong appeal to all via a note. Shaheen has always been vocal about mental health issues and has always spoken about them in public. With her note, she appealed to everyone to be kind and not to sensationalise someone’s pain and grief. Shaheen appealed to all to protect and help, if they can in such situations. The author also penned about the photos of the deceased being circulated on social media and appealed to all to not do the same.

Alia’s sister Shaheen penned the appeal and it was hailed by many actors from Bollywood. A part of Shaheena’s note read, “With every high profile death we find ourselves in the same place- photos of mourners and dead alike are splashed all over every media outlet. Each time I find myself saddened and frustrated by the lack of privacy and respect afforded to the people left behind.”Further she spoke about funerals and last rites photos and mentioned that they are not places to click someone.

Here is Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt’s note post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Alia too had penned a not remembering Sushant on Twitter and Instagram. Post Sushant’s demise, the entire Bollywood was left in a state of shock. Actors , , , Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, and more have been paying tributes to the actor. Sushant’s funeral will be held in Mumbai today. His father reached Mumbai in the afternoon. The actor was last seen in Chhichhore with .

