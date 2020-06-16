Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Amol Prashar pens an emotional Twitter thread: You fought the hard fight

Amol Prashar went on to write about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. He said, "Young actors are shaken, including me. In a manner and degree that is a little unexpected and unexplained. I can feel it in my bones and flesh."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death due to suicide has left the entire industry and his fans in utmost shock. As much as his family and friends, everyone has been affected by his untimely demise. Everyone has been pouring in their prayers and condolences for the actor while also remembering him for being the impeccable person that he is. Among the wave of messages and posts, actor Amol Prashar's tweet thread seems to have caught our attention for multiple reasons.

He went on to highlight multiple aspects and wrote, "Young actors are shaken, including me. In a manner and degree that is a little unexpected and unexplained. I can feel it in my bones and flesh, I have seen it in the eyes of the few people I have seen since yesterday, I have heard it in the voices of friends I have spoken to. Did every young actor from out of town receive a call from their family yesterday? I believe so. Whether we see it clearly or not right now, our families can see and feel from afar what this means. I know each one of us has fought a battle of perception before coming here,some convinced their families, some fought and rebelled, some made a promise to come back if things didn’t work out in a certain period of time. Not that any of us thought it was easier than what our families believed. It’s just that we were willing to fight these fights.

He also went on to write, "From Bandra to Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, to Mira Road and beyond, thousands of young actors like me are sitting alone in their rooms right now wondering what this all means, trying to make sense of this strange mess of feelings and thoughts. I wish I could buy each one of them a beer, sit with them, raise a toast to Sushant, look up to the stars and tell him ‘your dream lives on bro’, in every single one of the thousands and thousands of us, and we hear you, we know what you are trying to tell us here. To not leave each other alone, to not be hard on ourselves. And to grow aware that in the end your self-worth is not about the size of your car, or the brand of your watch, or what other people think about your life and successes."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×