  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumi Pednekar mourns her friend’s death; Says ‘You are & will always be a star’

As Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar offered her condolences on social media.
2606 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumi Pednekar mourns her friend’s death; Says ‘You are & will always be a star’Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumi Pednekar mourns her friend’s death; Says ‘You are & will always be a star’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us and the actor’s untimely demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. It is difficult to sink in this news of the Chhichhore star’s demise. According to media reports, the superstar was battling depression for around six months and had committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday. This news has come as a grave shock not just to his family but to the entire film fraternity and his fan army.

The social media has been flooded with messages condoling the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Several celebrities have penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and wrote about how shocked each one of has been with the news of Sushant’s demise. Bhumi Pednekar, who had shared the screen with Sushant in 2019 release Sonchiriya, also mourned the actor’s demise on social media. She shared a BTS pic with the actor from Sonchiriya shooting days and stated that she is heartbroken and is struggling to get in terms with this harsh reality. The Saand Ki Aankh actress wrote, “Rest in Peace, my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar’s post for her dear friend Sushant:

Meanwhile, police has been investigating the case and is recording the statements of people close to Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the media reports, police hasn’t found a suicide note from Sushant’s residence, however, they have ruled out the possibility of any foul play as of now.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput told Ronnie Screwvala that Sonchiriya was by far his toughest role

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement