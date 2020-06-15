Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bhumi Pednekar mourns her friend’s death; Says ‘You are & will always be a star’

As Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, his Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar offered her condolences on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us and the actor’s untimely demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. It is difficult to sink in this news of the Chhichhore star’s demise. According to media reports, the superstar was battling depression for around six months and had committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday. This news has come as a grave shock not just to his family but to the entire film fraternity and his fan army.

The social media has been flooded with messages condoling the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Several celebrities have penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and wrote about how shocked each one of has been with the news of Sushant’s demise. Bhumi Pednekar, who had shared the screen with Sushant in 2019 release Sonchiriya, also mourned the actor’s demise on social media. She shared a BTS pic with the actor from Sonchiriya shooting days and stated that she is heartbroken and is struggling to get in terms with this harsh reality. The Saand Ki Aankh actress wrote, “Rest in Peace, my friend... Shocked and Heartbroken...Still can’t believe it...To star gazing and our endless chats...am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.”

Meanwhile, police has been investigating the case and is recording the statements of people close to Sushant Singh Rajput. As per the media reports, police hasn’t found a suicide note from Sushant’s residence, however, they have ruled out the possibility of any foul play as of now.

