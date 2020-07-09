Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Bihar court dismisses case filed against Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha remains unfazed as he has decided to challenge the court's verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.

Investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case by the Mumbai Police is far from over, but a case filed against Bollywood's bigwigs like , Ekta Kapoor, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now been dismissed. According to a latest report in PTI, a Bihar court has dismissed a petition filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha. He had accused Bollywood personalities of allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide. The case was dismissed by Chief Judicial Magistrate of Muzaffarpur Mukesh Kumar stating that the matter was outside the courts jurisdiction.

Ojha had filed a case against 8 people under sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of the IPC. Speaking to ANI, Ojha had said earlier, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Not just that, Ojha had also named as one of the 'witnesses' as she came out and attacked Bollywood for its favouritism and nepotism. However, this setback has not fazed Ojha. He revealed that he will soon be challenging the decision. "I will challenge the CJMs decision before the district court. Bihar is in pain over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. We must act to bring those, who drove a jovial young man like him to take such an extreme step, to justice," he told reporters as per PTI.

