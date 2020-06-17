Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Case filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bihar

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has opened up a can of storms in Bollywood, having thrown light to the dark side that prevails in the industry. Yes, Sushant’s suicide has revealed that nepotism gangs and camps run the industry because now fans believe that it was due to nepotism that the actor died by suicide because he never got the recognition that he deserved. Also, soon after his demise, politician Sanjay Nirupam took to his Twitter account to reveal that the industry has let down a talented artist as in the tweet, he said after Chhichhore's success Sushant had signed seven films, which he lost in mere six months.

Now, fans have come to believe that it was the deep rooted nepotism gang that forced the actor to claim his life, and therefore, after staging protests in Patna and organizing candle light march, a case has been filed against 8 people which include Bollywood biggies such as , , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with the actor death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Rithvik Dhanjani questions 'fake' concern in a heartfelt video

On June 14, 2020, the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment and although the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured that Mumbai Police will investigate professional rivalry in the suicide case. On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

Check out the post here:

I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co star Prarthana Behere REVEALS Ankita Lokhande is devastated

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×