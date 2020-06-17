Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Case filed against Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Bihar
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has opened up a can of storms in Bollywood, having thrown light to the dark side that prevails in the industry. Yes, Sushant’s suicide has revealed that nepotism gangs and camps run the industry because now fans believe that it was due to nepotism that the actor died by suicide because he never got the recognition that he deserved. Also, soon after his demise, politician Sanjay Nirupam took to his Twitter account to reveal that the industry has let down a talented artist as in the tweet, he said after Chhichhore's success Sushant had signed seven films, which he lost in mere six months.
Now, fans have come to believe that it was the deep rooted nepotism gang that forced the actor to claim his life, and therefore, after staging protests in Patna and organizing candle light march, a case has been filed against 8 people which include Bollywood biggies such as Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with the actor death in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Speaking to ANI, lawyer Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, “In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”
On June 14, 2020, the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment and although the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has assured that Mumbai Police will investigate professional rivalry in the suicide case. On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and later, he was seen in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.
Check out the post here:
I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha pic.twitter.com/9jNdqvXVKr
— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
Ban Dharma and Ban KJO, ban KWK
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
You indians are just being ridiculous, I loved manav in TV but his Bollywood films didn't do it for me. We all have our demons and Sushant Sushant couldn't deal with his and unfortunately ended his life. This is about mental health, no one was responsible for him killing himself. People struggle with much more in life but don't take the Howard's way out. If he felt his life wasn't worth living, that's upto him and entirely his decision. No one should be blamed for that. We don't know who else is suffering from mental health, it's not written on anyone's face and people hide it well. What you are doing now is bullying producers and actors because they didn't invite Sushant for parties and they didn't give him work. What they did or didn't do was abhorrent but they didn't drive him to suicide and blaming them is you doing exactly the same thing.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Good. Now ban KWK and Dharma/YRF production for a couple of year. Not much will happen out of this, but they should issue an apology and statement that they will not mock people on the show. No blind item and false news , no cornering of outsider. Create a panel or whistle blower policy for Bollywood where complaint can be filed. This industry needs to have some regulations in place
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Justice is coming. devils should suffer
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
WTF. Why why why?? They ain't culprits. Pinkvilla plz post it.
Anonymous 43 minutes ago
Filing a case against bollywood is useless and prime example for that was Jia Khan. But avoiding films of the star kids, mean girls and bully biggies of Btown is something that people can do.
Anonymous 48 minutes ago
Yes. This is the only way. Also audience should boycott these filmmakers
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
where is the mafia Aditya chopra? he should have topped the list.
Anonymous 51 minutes ago
Add ranveer too,he and AC kicked ssr out of bhansali and other projects.