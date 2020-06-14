Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Deepika Padukone urges fans to 'communicate' & talk as she grieves actor's loss

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to speak up about mental health and remind them that 'you are not alone'.

Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void across film industries in India as reports of his suicide surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The actor, who had made his mark in the film and television space, was mourned by his fans and the industry widely on social media. One of them was actress who took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to speak up about mental health and remind them that 'you are not alone'.

Deepika's post read, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope."

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked millions of his fans on Sunday. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor also urged fans to reach out and seek help if depression strikes.

