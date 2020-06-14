  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Deepika Padukone urges fans to 'communicate' & talk as she grieves actor's loss

In the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to speak up about mental health and remind them that 'you are not alone'.
14190 reads Mumbai
News,Deepika Padukone,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput Demise: Deepika Padukone urges fans to 'communicate' & talk as she grieves actor's loss
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void across film industries in India as reports of his suicide surfaced on Sunday afternoon. The actor, who had made his mark in the film and television space, was mourned by his fans and the industry widely on social media. One of them was actress Deepika Padukone who took to Instagram to urge her fans and followers to speak up about mental health and remind them that 'you are not alone'. 

Deepika's post read, "As a person who has had a lived experience with mental illness, I cannot stress enough about the importance of reaching out. Talk. Communicate. Express. Seek Help. Remember, You are not alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is hope." 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#youarenotalone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked millions of his fans on Sunday. Apart from Deepika Padukone,  Anil Kapoor also urged fans to reach out and seek help if depression strikes. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

bejan si hai zindagi ye tune q kiya ye khuda tu bata

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement