Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans demand justice for actor; Burn effigies of Salman Khan, Karan Johar in Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves, not just in the industry, but across the nation and while Bollywood celebs are taking to Twitter to revisit memories of the Kai Po Che actor, Sushant’s die-hard fans are organizing candle light march and in the latest, it is being reported that fans of the actor in Patna are burning effigies of , , and and asking people to boycott these celebs for promoting nepotism in the industry, which they feel, forced Sushant to claim his life. Also, fans of the actor are demanding justice for Sushant and have called Sushant’s death as a planned murder.

Clearly, Bollywood stars such as Ranvir Shorey, , , and others have come out in the open to open a can of storms about Bollywood and it’s dark side. While Saif Ali Khan has said that Bollywood stars are only trying to gain mileage from Sushant’s demise, Raveena Tandon revealed that camps do exist in the industry. Well, seeing the ongoing protest against Salman Khan and Karan Johar in Patna, it seems that the ghost of nepotism has haunted many filmmakers and actors and Sushant's death has open a can of worms in the Bollywood industry.

Yesterday, it was being reported that Sushant’s sister-in-law couldn’t tolerate the news of his suicide and therefore, she passed away in Patna while the actor’s last rites were taking place in Mumbai. Soon after Sushant’s demise broke the internet, Karan Johar was heavily trolled after he had written a note for Sushant and blamed himself for not being in touch with him for the past year. Karan’s note read, “I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow I never followed up on that feeling will never make that mistake again we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times some of us succumb to these silences and go within we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them .Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations ..I hope this resonates with all of you as well .will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”

