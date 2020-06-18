Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Fans in Patna stage protest and burn effigies of Bollywood celebs

Sushant Singh Rajput's die-hard fans have been protesting and demanding justice for the late actor who passed away on 14th June, 2020. Another protest was recently organized at his hometown in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving his fans and loved ones heartbroken. The promising actor was just 34 at the time of his death. Police reports state that he committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai on Sunday. This shocking piece of news has now created a huge uproar on social media. Many fans of the late star have organized candle marches in his memory while a few others have staged protests too demanding justice for him.

Recently, a few die-hard fans of Sushant have staged a protest at his hometown in Patna, Bihar. The protesters can be seen raising slogans and taking out effigies of Bollywood celebs including and to burn them. A few days back, a candle march was held in the late actor’s hometown where people could also be seen staging protests against nepotism culture in the Hindi film industry and demanding justice for Sushant.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Many people have also demanded a boycott on all those celebrities who promote nepotism in Bollywood. The MS Dhoni star’s demise has sent a shockwave across the entire industry and many actors and filmmakers are now opening up about a particular dark side of Bollywood. Among them are , , and Ranvir Shorey who have spoken their hearts out about the same. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor initially began his career in the television industry and later on made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che (2013).

