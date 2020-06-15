Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans put Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt in the spotlight for mocking actor in the past

Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt took to social media and reacted to Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise. However, their reactions did not go down well with the internet.

After the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke, numerous Bollywood stars came forward to mourn his demise. From to , social media was flooded with messages of shock and prayers for his family. Filmmaker and actress were also among the many stars who reacted to the actor's passing away. KJo took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo where he blamed himself for not being there for Sushant during his difficult times.

"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again..." he said on Instagram before adding, "Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well. He also tweeted, "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...."

On the other hand, Alia also prayed for him and said, "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans."

However, their messages did not go down well with the actor's fans. Several Twitter users criticised the actress and the filmmaker for mocking Sushant on one of the Koffee With Karan episodes. During the episode, Alia was asked to rate three celebrities - , Sushant Singh Rajput, and . Upon hearing Sushant’s name, she said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?"

Aren't you the same woman who was asked a question about Sushant and you said Sushant Singh Rajput who? And then you and Karan Johar went on to make fun of him because he worked as a TV actor. — Gaurav Agarwal (@gauravhagarwal) June 14, 2020

The Reality of @karanjohar He and Alia Bhatt once made fun of Sushant Singh Rajput because he was a TV Actor....Shame on Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt!!! pic.twitter.com/UmG0UWotAV — Piyush Sharma (@PiyushSharma07_) June 14, 2020

you are the same girl who denied to know Sushant Singh Rajput in koffee with Karan and yesterday you were showing your fake concern on his death. #fakebollywood #aliaabhatt @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/RK3hYahWHB — Shweta Yadav (@bestofshweta) June 15, 2020

Aren't you the same woman who was asked a question about Sushant and you said Sushant Singh Rajput who? And then you and Karan Johar went on to make fun of him because he worked as a TV actor. https://t.co/2OTnL1cgyr — Phoolwali (@Gulmohar__) June 14, 2020

Well who knew #AliaBhatt would manage to act via twitter too?

When asked about Sushant on koffee with karan she said "sushant who" then she and #KaranJohar followed it by joking about him .

Hypocrites and insensitive to THE CORE. Be a smart audience. Do not watch his movies. pic.twitter.com/ahADsLKTgU — EurusJr. (@Eurus_jr) June 14, 2020

#Alia @karanjohar plz stop being playing double standards. #Nepotism has ruined everything. Vo jab tak zinda tha kitne phn calls kiye use kitni baat ki usse? This whole industry is he himself revealed that nobody invites me in party #Nepotism #Alia #SushantSingh pic.twitter.com/s5RZD2Oq7r — Manu (@Manu68922858) June 15, 2020

Sushant and Karan worked together on Drive. The movie hit the OTT platform last year. Mukesh Bhatt also recently revealed that SSR was approached for Sadak 2, opposite Alia Bhatt, however, the project did not pan out with him.

