Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Fans put Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt in the spotlight for mocking actor in the past
After the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke, numerous Bollywood stars came forward to mourn his demise. From Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma, social media was flooded with messages of shock and prayers for his family. Filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt were also among the many stars who reacted to the actor's passing away. KJo took to Instagram and shared a picture of the duo where he blamed himself for not being there for Sushant during his difficult times.
"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again..." he said on Instagram before adding, "Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well. He also tweeted, "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain...."
On the other hand, Alia also prayed for him and said, "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You've left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant's family, loved ones, and his fans."
However, their messages did not go down well with the actor's fans. Several Twitter users criticised the actress and the filmmaker for mocking Sushant on one of the Koffee With Karan episodes. During the episode, Alia was asked to rate three celebrities - Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Varun Dhawan. Upon hearing Sushant’s name, she said, "Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?"
Aren't you the same woman who was asked a question about Sushant and you said Sushant Singh Rajput who? And then you and Karan Johar went on to make fun of him because he worked as a TV actor.
— Gaurav Agarwal (@gauravhagarwal) June 14, 2020
The Reality of @karanjohar He and Alia Bhatt once made fun of Sushant Singh Rajput because he was a TV Actor....Shame on Karan Johar & Alia Bhatt!!! pic.twitter.com/UmG0UWotAV
— Piyush Sharma (@PiyushSharma07_) June 14, 2020
you are the same girl who denied to know Sushant Singh Rajput in koffee with Karan and yesterday you were showing your fake concern on his death. #fakebollywood #aliaabhatt @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/RK3hYahWHB
— Shweta Yadav (@bestofshweta) June 15, 2020
Aren't you the same woman who was asked a question about Sushant and you said Sushant Singh Rajput who? And then you and Karan Johar went on to make fun of him because he worked as a TV actor. https://t.co/2OTnL1cgyr
— Phoolwali (@Gulmohar__) June 14, 2020
Well who knew #AliaBhatt would manage to act via twitter too?
When asked about Sushant on koffee with karan she said "sushant who" then she and #KaranJohar followed it by joking about him .
Hypocrites and insensitive to THE CORE. Be a smart audience. Do not watch his movies. pic.twitter.com/ahADsLKTgU
— EurusJr. (@Eurus_jr) June 14, 2020
#KaranJohar you are Soo fake!!!#SushantSinghRajput rip pic.twitter.com/weB8phAhuM
— Mohit (@mohitkholiya162) June 14, 2020
#Alia @karanjohar plz stop being playing double standards. #Nepotism has ruined everything. Vo jab tak zinda tha kitne phn calls kiye use kitni baat ki usse? This whole industry is he himself revealed that nobody invites me in party #Nepotism #Alia #SushantSingh pic.twitter.com/s5RZD2Oq7r
— Manu (@Manu68922858) June 15, 2020
Sushant and Karan worked together on Drive. The movie hit the OTT platform last year. Mukesh Bhatt also recently revealed that SSR was approached for Sadak 2, opposite Alia Bhatt, however, the project did not pan out with him.
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Be it then or SRK or Deepika who tried to make it about themselves, these are all vile and bitter people! Bollywood is an evil institution where without a rich dad you’ll never be ‘one of them’
Anonymous 13 minutes ago
Arrest Alia and Kjo asap. They have made mockery of outsiders, their talent, efforts, endless sacrifices. They will rot in hell!!!!!!!!
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
To me, it appears like KJO is saying "How dare he have big-screen dreams? A small-town boy should be happy with small screen. Look, what I am capable of doing. So small-town folks, beware. Keep your dreams small."
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
he was never invited in Koffee with Karan (nevermind that , its not the issue) , but the same platform constantly used his name for ratings against for acting skill. Karan johar couldnt digest the flag from kangana at his own show , imagine how much of an agony it would have been for sushant when he was constantly berated at this superficial show. KWK is an indian version of white supremacist of bollywood. Those who attend this toxic show is full of negativity & bitchiness. For outsiders like ayushman khurana or even kartick aryan , seem like they have also succumbed to this suppercial world as they dont look real any more. They need validation from like of karan johor & gang.....no hate on any one . an observation ...
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Both are parasites for humanity
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
Rest in peace sushant singh.