Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Farhan Akhtar mocks ‘circus performers’ & ‘vultures’ as he pens a poem for actor

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he hung himself at his Bandra residence and soon after his death, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn his death. From Amitabh Bachchan, , Jonas to others, everyone took to social media to question Sushant for taking such a drastic step while expressing a sense of grief over his demise. While Amitabh Bachchan questioned Sushant for taking such a drastic step, others fondly revisited their memories of the actor and in the latest, we have Farhan Akhtar who, penned a moving poem for Sushant Singh Rajput and by way of his poem, Farhan mocked the vultures and circus performers of Bollywood.

Captioning the poem as ‘Gone Too Soon’, Farhan wrote, “let the vultures gather and the crocodiles weep let the circus performers juggle, contort, bow and leap let the shrill get higher let the darkness in the heart of men get deep Sleep my brother Sleep. RIP Sushant….” Well, ever since Sushant’s demise, netizens have been bashing Bollywood for their hypocrisy and double standards and for penning moving tributes for Sushant while mocking him when he was alive. Well, Farhan’s poem is a befitting reply to all the hypocrites as he politely bashes the circus performers while hopes that his ‘brother’ rests in peace.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che! And later, he was seen in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.

Check out Farhan Akhtar's post here:

