Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Here’s what the actor told his father on their last phone call

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai

On June 14, 2020, the nation woke up to the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise as the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide after hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Soon after his demise, Bollywood stars such as , , , , , , and others took to social media to mourn the actor’s death and offer their condolences to his family. Soon after Sushant’s death was reported, Mumbai police arrived at his residence to take the body to the hospital for post-mortem, and later, his sister was papped outside the hospital in Mumbai.

Sushant was survived by his father, and three sisters, and as per latest reports, it is being said that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last call to his father was three days prior to his demise when he called up the house help in Patna, who worked at the residence of his father, and asked her to take utmost care of his father from the novel Coronavirus. “Please take utmost care of my father to protect him from coronavirus,” Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) told house help Laxmi Devi. Later, he had personally spoken to his father and advised him not to go outdoors due to pandemic.

Sadly, little did anyone know that would be the last call of Sushant to his family and after his demise, according to reports, the Mumbai Police called up Sushant’s father, KK Singh, to inform him that Sushant had been found dead at his Bandra residence. After hearing the news, KK Singh, who was a retired government servant, fell unconscious. Hailing from Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput studied at St Karen’s High School and soon after his death, large number of people, including Digha BJP MLA Sanjiv Chorusia, gathered at KK Singh’s house to be with his family.

