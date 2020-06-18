  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Indonesian fans pays special tribute to the late actor; Plays his song in a park

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and his unfortunate demise had sent a wave of shock and grief across the world.
7385 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2020 06:23 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Indonesian fans pays special tribute to the late actor; Plays his song in a park
It’s been four days since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The actor had carved a niche for himself with his impeccable acting prowess, cherubic smile and irresistible charm. While it was a delight to watch him on the silver screen, his unfortunate demise has left his fans heartbroken. The news of Sushant’s death emerged as one of the worst news of the year and people are still trying hard to sink in this gut-wrenching news. In fact, social media has been inundated with heartwarming tributes for the Kai Po Che star.

Interestingly, not just in India, tributes for Sushant have been pouring in from all across the world. Recently, a video had surfaced on social media wherein the late actor’s fans in Indonesia were seen giving a special tribute to the actor. The video featured a billboard in a park which was playing the song ‘Kaun Tujhe’ from Sushant’s 2016 movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The song featured Disha Patani opposite Sushant. To note, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a biopic on ace cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Take a look at Indonesia’s tribute to Sushant:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Olahraga pagi tau2 disetel lagu Kaun Tujhe dari film MS Dhonny, auto ...

A post shared by InfoBollywoodIndonesia (@infobollywoodindonesia) on

Talking about Sushant, the actor had made his acting debut with Star Plus’ Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, he became a household name with Zee TV’s popular family drama Pavitra. Sushant had ventured into Bollywood with 2013 release Kai Po Che and went on to give several successful movies in his career of around seven years. He was found dead in Bandra apartment on June 14 this year and had apparently committed suicide.

