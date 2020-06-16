Sushant Singh Rajput demise: International Space University in France pays a tribute to Kedarnath actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the most intelligent stars in Bollywood and his untimely demise has left everyone in a state of shock. International Space University in France also remembered the actor and paid a tribute to him post his untimely demise.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many of his fans in a state of shock. For those who knew the actor, Sushant was extremely inclined towards Astronomy. His social media page was full of inquisitive posts about the stars and beyond. His untimely demise sent shockwaves across Bollywood and many stars expressed grief over the loss of the talented star. Now, International Space University in France also has extended its tribute to Sushant post his untimely demise.

Remembering the prolific actor and his inclination towards the subject, the statement by the university expressed grief over the loss of the talented star. The statement highlighted how Sushant had been a staunch supporter of STEM education and also was following the university on social media. The actor also was invited to ISU's CentralCampus in the summer of 2019. However, due to commitments, Sushant could not make it to Strasbourg.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Shekhar Kapur asks all to bring down the ‘system’; Says ‘naming few has no value’

As a tribute, the ISU shared the statement over the demise of Sushant and it read, “We are deeply saddened by the dramatic news on the death of well known Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Mr Singh Rajput was a believer and strong supporter of STEM education and was following ISU on social media. He had even accepted an invitation to visit the ISU's CentralCampus in the summer of 2019 but other agenda priorities prevented him from travelling to Strasbourg. Our thoughts are with Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and his friends. His memory will remain among his thousands of followers across Indian and all over the world.”

Here is the statement over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

Sushant’s funeral took place in Mumbai yesterday. , Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma and more were present to bid adieu to the actor along with his family. On Tuesday morning, Sushant’s close friend, Ankita Lokhande visited the late actor’s house to meet his family. Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others.

Share your comment ×