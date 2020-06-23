Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Irrfan Khan's son Babil urges people to stop the blame game amid nepotism debate
Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has lead to a lot of conversations about so many things in Bollywood and social media is buzzing with a variety of debates, and the one topping it all is about nepotism ins Bollywood. In fact, some have blamed the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and the treatment meted out to the actor as the reason for him taking such a step. However, for someone who has been dealing a loss himself, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to social media to pen a note addressing everything that has been going on.
Babil started off by writing, "It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."
He concluded by saying, "I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)"
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
We are sorry for the loss of your father Babil, and we want more Irrfan to do quality movies and give good content to the industry. The movie and music mafia like YRF, Dharma, Bhatts, and most the toxic Bhushan Kumar of T-series who has crushed young singers dream and given us mediocre singers and putting all of them in contract and churning remixes need to be taken to task. So we prevent future Suicides'. Today its Sushant tomorrow it could be Parineeti or Vaani Kapoor and many more who are in YRF contract waiting to get a chance and loose precious years of their life. All this has to stop.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
What blame games? proofs are out there open, if your father went through the same situation would you say the same? Even sushant uncle is openly saying 'investigate in the case because it is not suicide', if we stay silent as an audience then another sushant will be harassed and killed.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Exactly.His uncle said that sushant cannot kill himself, there is high conspiracy upon his death,i do not understand why pinkvilla is not posting his video, not among your high elites english speaking,that's why?
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
We are sorry for the loss of your father Babil. Truly, we do. But sorry, Sushant's death is not a natural death. That is why the public will not keep quiet till justice is served.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
Exactly! still can't get over how Sushant's life was cut short. I never felt this sad with any celebrity passing away. I guess it's because we couldn't recognize his talent when he was alive and then believed all the blinds that were written against him. I don't entirely blame it's people's fault because he was never given the same limelight as the other celebrities(nepokids) hence people didn't know much about him. Only after his untimely death, people are becoming aware of his talent and how down to earth, innocent he was. I seriously believe he was murdered. Hope he gets the justice he deserves. Love you forever Sushant. Please pv post.