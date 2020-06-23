Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Irrfan Khan's son Babil urges people to stop the blame game amid nepotism debate

Babil Khan went on to write, " We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed."

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has lead to a lot of conversations about so many things in Bollywood and social media is buzzing with a variety of debates, and the one topping it all is about nepotism ins Bollywood. In fact, some have blamed the existence of nepotism in Bollywood and the treatment meted out to the actor as the reason for him taking such a step. However, for someone who has been dealing a loss himself, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan took to social media to pen a note addressing everything that has been going on.

Babil started off by writing, "It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed. Naturally, we have descended into pinning the blame on something or someone, which in itself is the most futile act because to find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our own journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

He concluded by saying, "I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)"

