Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Jiah Khan's mother calls Rhea Chakraborty manipulative & motivated by greed

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left everyone in the industry numb and heartbroken. In the midst of all this, late Jiah Khan's mother lashes out at the actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent a shockwave across the Hindi film industry. The actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, claims police reports. He was 34 at the time of his death. Investigation is going on concerning the actor’s suicide and around ten people including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and director Mukesh Chhabra have been summoned by the police. Rhea was spotted coming out of the police station a few hours back.

Rabia Amin, late Jiah Khan’s mother has now made some serious allegations against the actress. She has called Rhea manipulative and claims that the latter was planted to make Sushant feel something is wrong is wrong with him. She further claims that the actress made the MS Dhoni star believe he is mentally ill and constantly repeating that he suffered from chronic illnesses like depression and anxiety. Rabia also lashed out at Rhea for not picking up Sushant’s call at the right time.

She further states that the actress was motivated by greed and would do anything to stoop low. Earlier, Rabia Amin whose daughter Jiah committed suicide in 2013 had also lashed out at and made serious allegations against him of trying to request CBI officials not to harass or interrogate Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah’s boyfriend who was accused of abetting the suicide of the Housefull actress. As per Rabia’s claims, she was called back to India in 2015 by a CBI officer who was investigating Jiah’s case.

