Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Kartik Aaryan heartbroken about the actor's death; Expresses disbelief

Kartik Aaryan is shocked over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actor recently shared a post for him calling him 'bhai'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a shock for the entire Bollywood industry. According to Mumbai Police, the 34-year-old actor committed suicide and was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. The police is carrying out further investigation as the actor has not left any note behind him. The devastating news left fans and celebs mourning. Many actors including , , , , Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death and extended condolences to his family.

Kartik Aaryan too is heartbroken about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and has expressed his disbelief on social media. Yesterday night, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media handles and shared a picture of himself and Sushant Singh Rajput. "Bhai Nahi Yaar..." he captioned his post along with a broken heart emoji. Most of us haven't been able to process Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bollywood woke up to a sad morning once again after Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's demise and it couldn't get any sadder.

Kartik Aaryan's post:

Sushant Singh Rajput kickstarted his career in Bollywood with his first film being Kai Po Che! for which he received Zee Cine Award for Best Debut Male. He was also a Filmfare Best Debut Male Award nominee. The actor rose to fame after playing the role of M.S. Dhoni in his biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Powering his way from engineering into acting, from television to Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput made a mark for himself in the industry on his own.

