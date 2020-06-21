Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Late actor's friend Siddharth Pitani interrogated at Bandra Police Station

After girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pitani arrived at Bandra Police Station for interrogation.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise came as a shock for his fans and the entire film fraternity. As per the reports by Mumbai Police, the M.S. Dhoni actor committed suicide on June 14 after hanging himself in his apartment in Mumbai. Sources also reveal that Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression after 6 of his upcoming 7 films got shelved. Fans have also been calling out several names in the industry for allegedly sabotaging the actor's filmy career. The 34-year-old actor passed away too soon and the Home Minister has called for detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A few days ago Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for 9 hours at Mumbai's Bandra Police Station and today the late actor's roommate and friend Siddharth Pitani has been summoned by the police for the same. Siddharth Pitani happened to be Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend and roommate. He took to his Instagram handle a week ago and shared a heartwarming post dedicated to his late friend after his demise. "As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher, and a mentor, " Siddharth Pitani wrote.

Siddharth Pitani visited Bandra Police Station today a few hours ago for his interrogation. The actor's friend arrived in a black tee and mask for the police interrogation. Rumours also say that Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was not a suicide but a planned murder. Hence, the police have begun their interrogation to rule out the cause behind the actor's death. His postmortem reports revealed asphyxia as the cause of his demise. However, the home ministry has called for in-depth interrogation.

Here are Siddharth Pitani's pictures outside the Bandra Police Station:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

