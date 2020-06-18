Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister wants a detailed enquiry: The cartel story is scary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. Now, Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad has demanded a detailed investigation of the Kedarnath actor’s death due to several questions floating around.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has not only left everyone in a state of grief but also has sent shockwaves across Bollywood. While the actor had a prolific body of work with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more to his name, he was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020 and reports were in that he was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The post mortem report confirmed that Sushant passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging.

Owing to the anger among fans and the debate over nepotism in Bollywood post Sushant’s demise, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad took to social media to raise concerns over the loss of the talented actor. The minister demanded a detailed inquiry into Sushant’s demise and also mentioned in his tweet that he will be meeting Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh over the same. He mentioned that Sushant was an outsider who was trying to make a place for himself in Bollywood and that no newcomer should be going through the torture.

He wrote, “In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case.We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture.” Further raising questions over Bollywood, the cabinet minister added, “I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain We're his movies stopped ?We're his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion.”

Here are the tweets of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awahad over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise:

In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case.

We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood

The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain

We're his movies stopped ?

We're his movies banned?

Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ?

Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

As per recent report, the Mumbai police is already investigating Sushant’s death case and his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at the police station today. She was summoned for enquiry in Sushant’s death. Several other people like Mukesh Chhabra reportedly have been questioned over the actor’s demise. Sushant’s ashes were immersed in River Ganga today by his family. His funeral took place on Monday, June 15, in Mumbai where , Kriti Sanon and others paid their last respects to him.

