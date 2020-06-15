Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Maharashtra Cyber WARNS 'legal action' for circulating disturbing photos of actor

Sushant Singh Rajput has tragically passed away at the young age of 34. After some disturbing images of the late actor were being circulated, Maharashtra Cyber warned netizens to delete said photos as it could invite legal action.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death is something that the nation is still trying to get over the shock of. Last afternoon, i.e. June 14, 2020, it was revealed by the Mumbai Police that the actor had committed suicide, though the cause of death would be confirmed only after the post mortem report was out. What was extremely disheartening was the circulation of some disturbing images, which irked netizens and even Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, who took to Twitter to shun the circulating.

Maharashtra Cyber took to their official Twitter page to warn those circulating the pictures to delete said images as they could invite legal action if they don't. "A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. It is emphasised that the circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth," Maharashtra Cyber tweeted.

A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri. Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. (1/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all netizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth. (3/n) — Maharashtra Cyber (@MahaCyber1) June 14, 2020

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far," Sushant's family wrote in a statement on the actor's untimely demise, via The Guardian.

