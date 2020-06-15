  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Meera Chopra pens an apology to Kedarnath actor; Says ‘Industry has failed you’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in Bollywood shell-shocked. Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and actress Meera Chopra shared an apology note to the late actor and raised strong questions about mental health.
5647 reads Mumbai
Since yesterday, Bollywood has been in a state of shock over the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and his demise left the entire industry in a state of shock. Reportedly, Sushant was allegedly in depression for the past 6 months. Tributes have been pouring in for the actor and now, Meera Chopra has also penned an emotional apology to Sushant on her social media handle. 

Taking to social media, Meera penned an apology to Sushant and shared how she feels that she failed him along with the industry. The actress questioned the many directors and producers who were friends with Sushant in her apology note and asked why no one came to help him. The actress even went ahead and apologised to the late actor and raised questions about his mental well-being. She mentioned in her note that she feels that the ‘Industry failed’ him and that he deserved better. 

Meera shared the long post on social media and wrote, “My apology to #sushant on behalf of the entire industry and a humble request to my industry folks!!” 

Here is Meera Chopra’s apology note to Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebs like Nikhil Dwivedi, Sikander Kher and more have come out and raised questions about Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor’s post mortem report came this morning and it reportedly revealed that he passed away due to asphyxiation by hanging. His father has left from Patna, Bihar for Mumbai for the funeral that will be held in Mumbai today. Since yesterday, stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif and more have been paying their respects to the late actor. 

