Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mumbai police claims actor had stopped taking anti depressant pills

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, and he died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has come as a shock to the entire nation after the actor died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Soon after this demise, Mumbai police reached his house and Sushant’s body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem. Later, as per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister and his manager had informed the Mumbai Police that he was battling depression and later, anti-depressant pills were also found at his house. However, according to the Mumbai Police, he had stopped taking medicines for it.

Now today, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad took to social media to raise concerns over the loss of the talented actor and has demanded a detailed inquiry into Sushant’s demise and also mentioned in his tweet that he will be meeting Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh over the same. By way of his tweet, the Cabinet Minister mentioned that Sushant was an outsider who was trying to make a place for himself in Bollywood and that no newcomer should be going through the torture. That said, in the latest, the Bandra Police has recorded statements of 11 people, including Sushant's father, his sisters, his close friend Mahesh Chhabra and more, in connection with the actor's suicide, and as for his family, Sushant’s father had said that he wasn’t aware of his son’s depression. Also today, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was snapped outside the police station as she reached to record her statement.

Today, Sushant and his family immersed the actor’s ashes at the Ganges as photos of the family are being shared online by paps and fan clubs. On the work front, Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite .

